Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on TRNO. Robert W. Baird lowered Terreno Realty from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Terreno Realty from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Terreno Realty from $70.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Terreno Realty from $65.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $81.29.

NYSE:TRNO opened at $76.00 on Thursday. Terreno Realty has a one year low of $58.71 and a one year high of $86.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 4.54 and a quick ratio of 4.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.79 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $71.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.28.

Terreno Realty ( NYSE:TRNO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.01). Terreno Realty had a return on equity of 4.89% and a net margin of 39.32%. The business had revenue of $60.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.87 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Terreno Realty will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. Terreno Realty’s payout ratio is 110.57%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRNO. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Terreno Realty by 460.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 62,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,615,000 after purchasing an additional 51,104 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Terreno Realty by 6.6% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 124,037 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,003,000 after purchasing an additional 7,645 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in Terreno Realty by 12.4% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 8,337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Terreno Realty in the third quarter worth about $481,000. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Terreno Realty by 0.3% in the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,551,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $98,129,000 after purchasing an additional 4,809 shares during the last quarter. 99.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Terreno Realty Company Profile (Get Rating)

Terreno Realty Corp. operates as a real estate company, which acquires, owns, and manages industrial properties. It invests in several types of industrial real estate, including warehouse/distribution, flex, research and development, and trans-shipment. The company was founded by Michael A. Coke and W.

