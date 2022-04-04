Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Coverage Initiated at Wedbush

Analysts at Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $1,400.00 price target on the electric vehicle producer’s stock. Wedbush’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 23.43% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on TSLA. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Tesla from $888.00 to $1,108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $300.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Tesla from $1,080.00 to $1,103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Tesla from $860.00 to $910.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Tesla presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $942.74.

NASDAQ TSLA traded up $49.70 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $1,134.29. 693,844 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,946,686. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 trillion, a PE ratio of 231.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $900.89 and a 200-day moving average of $958.04. Tesla has a one year low of $546.98 and a one year high of $1,243.49.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $17.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.65 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 10.25%. The company’s revenue was up 65.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tesla will post 7.82 EPS for the current year.

In other Tesla news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 25,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $923.57, for a total transaction of $23,089,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,100 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,160.85, for a total value of $1,276,935.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 68,921 shares of company stock worth $62,411,803 over the last 90 days. 25.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TSLA. BT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. BT Wealth Management LLC now owns 325 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the period. Eagle Ridge Investment Management boosted its position in Tesla by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 1,009 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $782,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Davis Rea LTD. boosted its position in Tesla by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Davis Rea LTD. now owns 310 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in Tesla by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,747 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,906,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Choate Investment Advisors boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 2,081 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,613,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.64% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

