Textron (NYSE:TXT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Shares of Textron stock opened at $73.03 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.72. Textron has a 12 month low of $56.52 and a 12 month high of $79.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The aerospace company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.04). Textron had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 6.02%. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Textron will post 4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. Textron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.42%.

In other Textron news, VP Mark S. Bamford sold 2,701 shares of Textron stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.90, for a total transaction of $196,902.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Frank T. Connor sold 72,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.57, for a total value of $4,937,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 347,610 shares of company stock valued at $23,965,675. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Textron by 104.0% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 190,094 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $13,270,000 after acquiring an additional 96,917 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Textron by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 104,777 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,314,000 after purchasing an additional 3,201 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Textron by 443.8% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 508,324 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $35,486,000 after purchasing an additional 414,842 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Textron by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 273,965 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $19,125,000 after purchasing an additional 12,272 shares during the period. Finally, Wolf Group Capital Advisors increased its holdings in Textron by 206.2% during the 4th quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors now owns 78,735 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,078,000 after purchasing an additional 53,025 shares during the period. 83.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

