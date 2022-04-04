TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFFP) Director Aaron G.L. Fletcher Buys 542,000 Shares

TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFFP – Get Rating) Director Aaron G.L. Fletcher purchased 542,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.47 per share, for a total transaction of $3,506,740.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

TFFP traded up $0.51 on Monday, reaching $6.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 153,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,134. The company has a market capitalization of $176.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.48 and a beta of 2.12. TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.09 and a fifty-two week high of $13.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.18.

TFF Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TFFP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.12). TFF Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 35,272.73% and a negative return on equity of 61.58%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.26) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.25 EPS for the current year.

TFFP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals by 32.4% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 259,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,297,000 after purchasing an additional 63,353 shares during the period. Carlson Capital L P lifted its stake in TFF Pharmaceuticals by 5.9% in the third quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 227,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,758,000 after buying an additional 12,701 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals by 41.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 175,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,560,000 after acquiring an additional 51,268 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals by 88.0% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 145,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 68,012 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in TFF Pharmaceuticals by 1,456.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 79,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 74,670 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.02% of the company’s stock.

TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drug products based on its patented Thin Film Freezing, or TFF, technology platform in the United States and Australia. It intends to initially focus on the development of inhaled dry powder drugs for the treatment of pulmonary diseases and conditions.

