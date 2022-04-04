The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE) Shares Bought by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,463 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,706 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.11% of Buckle worth $2,304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Buckle by 8,941.7% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in Buckle by 57.4% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in Buckle by 641.5% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,720 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Buckle by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Buckle in the third quarter worth about $141,000. Institutional investors own 57.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Buckle alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on BKE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Buckle from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on Buckle in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Sidoti started coverage on Buckle in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company.

Shares of BKE stock opened at $32.00 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $36.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.23. The Buckle, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.25 and a 52 week high of $57.10. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 1.07.

Buckle (NYSE:BKE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 11th. The company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.25. Buckle had a return on equity of 58.03% and a net margin of 19.68%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Buckle, Inc. will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.38%. Buckle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.18%.

Buckle Profile (Get Rating)

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, BKE Boutique, Red by BKE, Daytrip denim, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Departwest, Reclaim, Salvage, Nova Industries, and Veece.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Buckle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Buckle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.