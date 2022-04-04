The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) Stock Position Decreased by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management decreased its position in The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 518,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 27,300 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 0.42% of The GEO Group worth $4,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in The GEO Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $60,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The GEO Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of The GEO Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of The GEO Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of The GEO Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $92,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

GEO stock opened at $6.64 on Monday. The GEO Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.96 and a 12 month high of $11.00. The firm has a market cap of $813.52 million, a PE ratio of 12.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.49.

The GEO Group ( NYSE:GEO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.20). The GEO Group had a net margin of 3.43% and a return on equity of 16.95%. The firm had revenue of $557.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $558.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The GEO Group, Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GEO. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The GEO Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of The GEO Group in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

The GEO Group, Inc owns, leases, and manages secure facilities, processing centers, and reentry centers in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Secure Services, Electronic Monitoring and Supervision Services, Reentry Services, and International Services.

