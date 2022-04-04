The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) a $255.00 Price Target

The Goldman Sachs Group set a $255.00 target price on BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.
BNTX has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $225.00 target price on BioNTech in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. UBS Group upgraded BioNTech from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $183.00 price target on BioNTech in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America upped their price target on BioNTech from $341.00 to $349.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on BioNTech from $284.00 to $217.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $264.00.
Shares of BioNTech stock opened at $178.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.15 and a beta of -0.70. BioNTech has a 52-week low of $110.00 and a 52-week high of $464.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $159.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $228.25.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BioNTech in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,885,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BioNTech by 58.3% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 404,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,478,000 after acquiring an additional 149,058 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BioNTech in the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,998,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BioNTech in the 3rd quarter valued at about $783,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BioNTech by 95.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 32,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,876,000 after acquiring an additional 15,869 shares during the last quarter. 15.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About BioNTech (Get Rating)
BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in the developing of FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I/II trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116 for non-small cell lung cancer.It also develops neoantigen specific immunotherapies, such as Autogene cevumeran (BNT122), which is in Phase II clinical trial for first-line melanoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors; mRNA intratumoral immunotherapy comprising SAR441000 that is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and BNT141 and BNT142 to treat multiple solid tumors.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BioNTech (BNTX)
- Campbell Soup Stock is Warming Up for a Breakout
- BlackBerry is Having Growing Pains That Will Keep it in Penny Stock Range
- 3 Stocks Under $50 a Share to Buy Now
- 3 Best Telemedicine Stocks for Investors
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/28 – 4/1
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for BioNTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioNTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.