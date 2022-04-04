The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) a $255.00 Price Target

The Goldman Sachs Group set a $255.00 target price on BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

BNTX has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $225.00 target price on BioNTech in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. UBS Group upgraded BioNTech from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $183.00 price target on BioNTech in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America upped their price target on BioNTech from $341.00 to $349.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on BioNTech from $284.00 to $217.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $264.00.

Shares of BioNTech stock opened at $178.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.15 and a beta of -0.70. BioNTech has a 52-week low of $110.00 and a 52-week high of $464.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $159.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $228.25.

BioNTech ( NASDAQ:BNTX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported $12.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.44 by $4.74. The firm had revenue of $5.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. BioNTech had a net margin of 54.34% and a return on equity of 166.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1501.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.87 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that BioNTech will post 38.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BioNTech in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,885,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BioNTech by 58.3% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 404,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,478,000 after acquiring an additional 149,058 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BioNTech in the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,998,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BioNTech in the 3rd quarter valued at about $783,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BioNTech by 95.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 32,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,876,000 after acquiring an additional 15,869 shares during the last quarter. 15.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in the developing of FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I/II trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116 for non-small cell lung cancer.It also develops neoantigen specific immunotherapies, such as Autogene cevumeran (BNT122), which is in Phase II clinical trial for first-line melanoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors; mRNA intratumoral immunotherapy comprising SAR441000 that is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and BNT141 and BNT142 to treat multiple solid tumors.

