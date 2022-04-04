The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Price Target to $78.00

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $70.00 to $78.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the bank’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 21.31% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Compass Point raised Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. B. Riley lowered shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $87.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.06.

Get Zions Bancorporation National Association alerts:

Shares of ZION opened at $64.30 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.26. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a fifty-two week low of $47.06 and a fifty-two week high of $75.44. The business’s 50-day moving average is $68.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association ( NASDAQ:ZION Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 15.40% and a net margin of 38.01%. The business had revenue of $743.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $712.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 5.1 EPS for the current year.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Friday, January 28th that allows the company to repurchase $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the bank to buy up to 0.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CEO Alan M. Forney sold 3,029 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.63, for a total transaction of $213,938.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alan M. Forney sold 2,047 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.60, for a total transaction of $152,706.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,899 shares of company stock valued at $3,623,797. 1.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,855 shares of the bank’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 12,290 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 3rd quarter worth $214,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 19.4% in the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 61,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,806,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 28,420 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,759,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.12% of the company’s stock.

About Zions Bancorporation, National Association (Get Rating)

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.