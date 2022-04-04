The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) Price Target to $59.00

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group from $70.00 to $59.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

CHWY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group lowered their target price on Chewy from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Barclays lowered their target price on Chewy from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Chewy from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Chewy from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Chewy from $92.00 to $68.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chewy presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $75.55.

Chewy stock opened at $40.93 on Thursday. Chewy has a 52-week low of $35.59 and a 52-week high of $97.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is $44.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.50. The firm has a market cap of $17.11 billion, a PE ratio of 2,046.50 and a beta of 0.52.

Chewy ( NYSE:CHWY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. Chewy had a return on equity of 20.84% and a net margin of 0.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Chewy will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pendal Group Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Chewy by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 8,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chewy by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Chewy by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 12,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chewy by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $951,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Chewy by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 43,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,956,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.76% of the company’s stock.

Chewy Company Profile

Chewy, Inc engages in the provision of pure-play e-commerce business. It supplies pet medications, food, treats and other pet-health products and services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles. The company was founded by Ryan Cohen and Michael Day in September 2011 and is headquartered in Dania Beach, FL.

