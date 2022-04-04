The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) is Heritage Investors Management Corp’s 7th Largest Position

Heritage Investors Management Corp reduced its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 121,705 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,675 shares during the period. Home Depot makes up approximately 2.0% of Heritage Investors Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $50,509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HD. Camden National Bank raised its stake in Home Depot by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 2,563 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $681,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Home Depot by 1.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,505,713 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,669,058,000 after buying an additional 162,299 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Home Depot by 8.6% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 128,358 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $42,135,000 after buying an additional 10,168 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC raised its stake in Home Depot by 231.6% in the third quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC now owns 4,566 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after buying an additional 3,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Donald L. Hagan LLC raised its stake in Home Depot by 6.4% in the third quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 2,769 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $909,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.52% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.80, for a total value of $156,139.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on HD shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Home Depot in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Home Depot from $448.00 to $405.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Loop Capital cut their price objective on Home Depot from $380.00 to $320.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Gordon Haskett cut their price objective on Home Depot from $385.00 to $355.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their target price on Home Depot from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $392.83.

NYSE HD opened at $301.89 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $311.96 billion, a PE ratio of 19.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $335.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $361.92. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $298.40 and a 1-year high of $420.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.24.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $35.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.85 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 2,082.76% and a net margin of 10.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.74 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a $1.90 dividend. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.97%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

