The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) Increases Dividend to $0.09 Per Share

The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share on Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. This is an increase from New York Times’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07.

New York Times has a payout ratio of 26.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect New York Times to earn $1.35 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.7%.

Shares of NYSE NYT opened at $46.05 on Monday. New York Times has a 1 year low of $37.27 and a 1 year high of $56.19. The firm has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.70 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.60.

New York Times ( NYSE:NYT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.08. New York Times had a return on equity of 15.09% and a net margin of 10.60%. The business had revenue of $594.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $579.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that New York Times will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

New York Times announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 2nd that allows the company to buyback $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other New York Times news, EVP Diane Brayton sold 9,999 shares of New York Times stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.44, for a total value of $414,358.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Levien Meredith A. Kopit sold 10,000 shares of New York Times stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.78, for a total value of $427,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of New York Times by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,896,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,208,000 after buying an additional 373,181 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of New York Times by 240.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 872,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,018,000 after buying an additional 616,180 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of New York Times by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 711,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,355,000 after buying an additional 46,854 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of New York Times by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 391,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,899,000 after buying an additional 18,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of New York Times by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 121,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,876,000 after buying an additional 2,848 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research downgraded New York Times from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded New York Times from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on New York Times in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. It offers The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com Website.

