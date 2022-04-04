The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of The RMR Group from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. TheStreet lowered shares of The RMR Group from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The RMR Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on The RMR Group from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $40.60.

Get The RMR Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ RMR opened at $31.38 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.99. The RMR Group has a 1-year low of $27.81 and a 1-year high of $47.12. The firm has a market cap of $988.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.87 and a beta of 1.64.

The RMR Group ( NASDAQ:RMR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter. The RMR Group had a return on equity of 6.61% and a net margin of 5.51%. The firm had revenue of $181.57 million for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The RMR Group will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 24th were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 21st. This is a boost from The RMR Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.84%. The RMR Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.04%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in The RMR Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of The RMR Group in the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of The RMR Group by 192.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of The RMR Group by 158.2% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in The RMR Group by 95.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 2,279 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.50% of the company’s stock.

About The RMR Group (Get Rating)

The RMR Group Inc, through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides business and property management services in the United States. The company provides management services to its four publicly traded real estate investment trusts and three real estate operating companies. It also provides investment advisory services.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for The RMR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The RMR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.