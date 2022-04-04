The Sage Group (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of The Sage Group (OTCMKTS:SGPYY – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on SGPYY. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of The Sage Group from GBX 970 ($12.71) to GBX 880 ($11.53) in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of The Sage Group from GBX 570 ($7.47) to GBX 590 ($7.73) and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Sage Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of The Sage Group from GBX 900 ($11.79) to GBX 890 ($11.66) in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Redburn Partners raised shares of The Sage Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $602.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SGPYY opened at $37.69 on Thursday. The Sage Group has a 12-month low of $33.41 and a 12-month high of $47.89. The business has a 50 day moving average of $37.06 and a 200-day moving average of $40.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67.

The Sage Group Plc engages in the provision of business management solutions. It offers accounting, enterprise resource planning and payroll software. It operates through the following business segments: Northern Europe, Central and Southern Europe, and North America. The company was founded by David Goldman, Paul Muller, and Graham Wylie in 1981 and is headquartered in Newcastle-upon-Tyne, the United Kingdom.

