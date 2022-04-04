The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Stock Position Trimmed by Ledyard National Bank

Ledyard National Bank trimmed its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,958 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 73 shares during the quarter. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $463,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRV. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 347.6% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 188 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 80.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on TRV. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $153.00 to $178.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $176.31.

In related news, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 66,522 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.47, for a total value of $11,340,005.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.95, for a total value of $1,013,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 163,026 shares of company stock valued at $27,862,876 in the last ninety days. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TRV stock traded down $3.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $182.19. The company had a trading volume of 19,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,562,019. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $144.44 and a 1-year high of $187.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $174.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $163.29. The company has a market capitalization of $44.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.70.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $5.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.86 by $1.34. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 10.52%. The firm had revenue of $8 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 13.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.24%.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

