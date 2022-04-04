The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Position Increased by 1900 Wealth Management LLC

1900 Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,335 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. 1900 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Walt Disney by 15,362.6% during the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,170,599 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,370,000 after acquiring an additional 3,150,094 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 35,294,697 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $5,970,803,000 after purchasing an additional 2,628,220 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 41.6% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,281,827 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,401,029,000 after purchasing an additional 2,432,759 shares during the period. Crake Asset Management LLP increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1,733.1% during the 3rd quarter. Crake Asset Management LLP now owns 1,525,172 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $258,013,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441,972 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 10,694,019 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,809,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247,212 shares during the period. 63.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DIS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $218.00 price target on Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $128.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $187.72.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total transaction of $29,945.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.06, for a total value of $1,520,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 38,436 shares of company stock worth $5,917,168 over the last three months. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DIS stock opened at $137.00 on Monday. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $128.38 and a 1-year high of $191.67. The firm has a market cap of $249.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $142.10 and its 200-day moving average is $154.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.20 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 4.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

