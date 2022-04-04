The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.32 Per Share

Brokerages expect The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) to announce $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Williams Companies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.26 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.34. Williams Companies reported earnings of $0.35 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.6%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Williams Companies will report full year earnings of $1.31 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.06 to $1.49. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.06 to $1.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Williams Companies.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The pipeline company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.08. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 14.27%. The firm had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WMB. Mizuho increased their price objective on Williams Companies from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Williams Companies from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Williams Companies in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays increased their price target on Williams Companies from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Williams Companies from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.62.

In related news, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 12,838 shares of Williams Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.86, for a total value of $434,694.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Alan S. Armstrong sold 156,523 shares of Williams Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.18, for a total transaction of $4,723,864.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 288,593 shares of company stock valued at $8,918,279. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMB. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in Williams Companies by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 16,044 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Williams Companies by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,279 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Williams Companies by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 63,527 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Williams Companies by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,800 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Finally, Marcum Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 21,010 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WMB opened at $33.83 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.31 and a 200-day moving average of $28.85. The company has a market capitalization of $41.12 billion, a PE ratio of 27.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.91. Williams Companies has a 52-week low of $23.21 and a 52-week high of $34.39.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.03%. This is a positive change from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 137.10%.

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment consists of interstate natural gas pipelines, the Transco and Northwest Pipelines, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

