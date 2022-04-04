Tidewater (NYSE:TDW) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 17,222 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 353,208 shares.The stock last traded at $22.00 and had previously closed at $22.20.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tidewater in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.11. The stock has a market cap of $892.97 million, a P/E ratio of -6.98 and a beta of 1.52.

Tidewater ( NYSE:TDW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.33. Tidewater had a negative net margin of 34.76% and a negative return on equity of 13.48%. The company had revenue of $105.18 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.57) EPS.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TDW. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tidewater by 138.3% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,662 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,706 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Tidewater during the 4th quarter worth about $192,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Tidewater by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,686 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in Tidewater by 63.2% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 19,054 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 7,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Tidewater by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 24,914 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 1,304 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.27% of the company’s stock.

Tidewater Company Profile (NYSE:TDW)

Tidewater Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore marine support and transportation services to the offshore energy industry through the operation of a fleet of marine service vessels worldwide. It provides services in support of offshore oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production, as well as windfarm development and maintenance, including towing of and anchor handling for mobile offshore drilling units; transporting supplies and personnel necessary to sustain drilling, workover, and production activities; offshore construction, and seismic and subsea support; geotechnical survey support for windfarm construction; and various specialized services, such as pipe and cable laying.

