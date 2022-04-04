Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

TLYS has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tilly’s from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a buy rating on shares of Tilly’s in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. B. Riley reduced their target price on Tilly’s from $21.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. TheStreet cut Tilly’s from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, William Blair cut Tilly’s from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tilly’s currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.00.

Shares of Tilly’s stock opened at $9.12 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.75. The company has a market cap of $282.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 2.00. Tilly’s has a 1 year low of $8.96 and a 1 year high of $17.80.

Tilly’s ( NYSE:TLYS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The specialty retailer reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.03). Tilly’s had a return on equity of 35.79% and a net margin of 8.28%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Tilly’s will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tilly’s during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in shares of Tilly’s during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tilly’s by 146.8% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,660 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,582 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Tilly’s by 62.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,829 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,848 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of Tilly’s during the fourth quarter valued at $94,000. 68.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tilly’s, Inc engages in the retail of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories. Its stores are located in retail centers, including malls, lifestyle centers, power centers, community centers, outlet centers, and street-front locations. The company was founded by Hezy Shaked and Tilly Levine in 1982 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

