Timberland Bancorp (NASDAQ:TSBK) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Timberland Bancorp (NASDAQ:TSBK – Get Rating) in a research note published on Sunday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Shares of TSBK stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $26.99. 625 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,014. The stock has a market cap of $225.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 1.22. Timberland Bancorp has a 1 year low of $26.68 and a 1 year high of $30.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.80.

Timberland Bancorp (NASDAQ:TSBK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $16.14 million for the quarter. Timberland Bancorp had a net margin of 36.62% and a return on equity of 12.59%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This is an increase from Timberland Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Timberland Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 28.85%.

In related news, COO Jonathan Arthur Fischer sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total transaction of $70,025.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Timberland Bancorp by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 103,549 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,868,000 after purchasing an additional 3,497 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Timberland Bancorp by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 323,706 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $8,967,000 after acquiring an additional 6,337 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in Timberland Bancorp by 139.7% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 24,834 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $688,000 after acquiring an additional 14,473 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Timberland Bancorp by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 26,352 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $730,000 after acquiring an additional 2,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Timberland Bancorp by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 112,031 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $3,103,000 after acquiring an additional 14,855 shares in the last quarter. 61.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Timberland Bancorp, Inc (Washington), is a holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking services. It offers mortgage loans, consumer loans, and commercial business loans. The company was founded on September 8, 1997 and is headquartered in Hoquiam, WA.

