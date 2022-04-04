TMX Group Limited (TSE:X) Receives C$146.75 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of TMX Group Limited (TSE:X – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$146.75.

A number of analysts have issued reports on X shares. National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of TMX Group from C$147.00 to C$139.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of TMX Group from C$160.00 to C$155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of TMX Group from C$145.00 to C$140.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of TMX Group from C$151.00 to C$152.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of TMX Group from C$157.00 to C$151.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th.

TMX Group stock opened at C$128.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$7.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.52. TMX Group has a 1 year low of C$121.42 and a 1 year high of C$145.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$129.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$130.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.59, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

TMX Group ( TSE:X Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported C$1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.70 by C$0.07. The company had revenue of C$252.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$248.38 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that TMX Group will post 7.5199999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were given a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. This is a boost from TMX Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. TMX Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.25%.

TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading and Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading & Clearing.

