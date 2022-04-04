TokenPay Price Tops $0.0344 on Major Exchanges (TPAY)

TokenPay (TPAY) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 4th. During the last week, TokenPay has traded down 1.9% against the dollar. One TokenPay coin can now be bought for $0.0344 or 0.00000073 BTC on major exchanges. TokenPay has a total market cap of $758,476.82 and approximately $75,440.00 worth of TokenPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,569.83 or 0.99599151 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.96 or 0.00066214 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001293 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.52 or 0.00026780 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002391 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0404 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002221 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002125 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000899 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

TokenPay Profile

TPAY is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on November 14th, 2017. TokenPay’s total supply is 22,076,271 coins. TokenPay’s official Twitter account is @tokenpay and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for TokenPay is www.tokenpay.com . TokenPay’s official message board is medium.com/tokenpay

According to CryptoCompare, “TPAY is a fintech product that combines blockchain, suite of wallets and a payment platform that is fully integrated into Gamecloud. The checkout system features payment integrations from 15 different gaming friendly e-wallets and credit card providers along with 16 different cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum and more. TokenPay is a blockchain project that incorporates Bitcoin cryptographic technology with advanced security and privacy features. Additionally, TokenPay is building out a platform that combines banking and a closed-end private exchange. This enables wider adoption of the coin via consumer and merchant services. Developing a TokenPay coin and the infrastructure to support its everyday seamless use is a crucial step. “

Buying and Selling TokenPay

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TokenPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TokenPay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TokenPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

