TomoChain (TOMO) Price Reaches $1.62 on Exchanges

TomoChain (TOMO) traded down 6.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 4th. TomoChain has a market capitalization of $146.22 million and $11.75 million worth of TomoChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TomoChain coin can now be purchased for $1.62 or 0.00003517 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, TomoChain has traded 13.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TomoChain Coin Profile

TomoChain was first traded on February 28th, 2018. TomoChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 90,223,312 coins. The official website for TomoChain is tomochain.com . TomoChain’s official Twitter account is @TomoCoin_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for TomoChain is medium.com/tomochain . The Reddit community for TomoChain is /r/Tomochain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “TomoChain is a blockchain-based project that aims to provide a solution to the scalability problem with the Ethereum blockchain. The TomoChain team plans to support horizontal scaling by adding more second layer blockchain integrated with Ethereum for backup and atomic cross-chain transfer. The platform will be supported by the TomoCoin and will feature instant transaction confirmation and near zero transaction fee. TomoCoin (TOMO) is the protocol token to govern and regulate the Tomochain infrastructure. “

TomoChain Coin Trading

