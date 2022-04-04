Toth Financial Advisory Corp Acquires 5,700 Shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its position in shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) by 78.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,000 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 5,700 shares during the quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in Matador Resources were worth $480,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Matador Resources by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,936,858 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $73,678,000 after purchasing an additional 129,387 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in Matador Resources in the third quarter worth $1,618,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Matador Resources by 426.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 37,257 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 30,174 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Matador Resources in the third quarter worth $4,588,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 417.4% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,516 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223 shares during the last quarter. 87.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Matador Resources alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MTDR traded down $2.20 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $53.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 106,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,268,551. Matador Resources has a 52 week low of $21.80 and a 52 week high of $57.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 4.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $49.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.45.

Matador Resources ( NYSE:MTDR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.24. Matador Resources had a net margin of 35.18% and a return on equity of 27.66%. The firm had revenue of $566.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $392.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Matador Resources will post 7.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. Matador Resources’s payout ratio is currently 4.07%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Matador Resources in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Matador Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.82.

Matador Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Matador Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matador Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.