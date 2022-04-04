Toth Financial Advisory Corp Acquires Shares of 9,650 SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 9,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $835,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FLOW. FMR LLC boosted its position in SPX FLOW by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,004,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,051,000 after purchasing an additional 13,672 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in SPX FLOW by 169.4% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 792,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,895,000 after purchasing an additional 498,000 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPX FLOW by 56.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 438,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,984,000 after acquiring an additional 157,943 shares in the last quarter. TIG Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPX FLOW in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,893,000. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of SPX FLOW in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,718,000. Institutional investors own 96.39% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on FLOW. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of SPX FLOW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of SPX FLOW from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of SPX FLOW in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of SPX FLOW from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SPX FLOW in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SPX FLOW has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.00.

NYSE FLOW traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $86.30. 12,436 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 710,260. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. SPX FLOW, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.92 and a fifty-two week high of $88.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $85.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.73. The firm has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.28 and a beta of 1.60.

SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $394.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $399.50 million. SPX FLOW had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 11.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. Analysts anticipate that SPX FLOW, Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SPX FLOW, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researches, designs, develops, delivers, and services process technology solutions that perform mixing, blending, fluid handling, separation, thermal heat transfer, and other activities. It operates in two segments, Nutrition and Health segment, and Precision Solutions.

