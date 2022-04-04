Toth Financial Advisory Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,092 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 407 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of XOM. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 34.0% during the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 717 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 135.3% in the 3rd quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,000. Institutional investors own 51.91% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on XOM. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $91.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $91.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $73.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.35.

In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.05, for a total transaction of $120,075,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Stephen A. Littleton sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.29, for a total value of $812,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:XOM traded down $0.89 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $82.23. 895,868 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,466,438. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $80.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $348.13 billion, a PE ratio of 15.42, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.17. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $52.10 and a 1-year high of $91.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $84.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.58 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 8.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 82.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.31%.

Exxon Mobil announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 1st that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the oil and gas company to reacquire up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

