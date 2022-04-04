Toth Financial Advisory Corp Buys Shares of 3,850 J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,850 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $787,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of JBHT. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 65.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 351,153 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $57,219,000 after buying an additional 138,577 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 3.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 522,916 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $85,209,000 after buying an additional 18,184 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 137.0% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 21,243 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,461,000 after buying an additional 12,278 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1.1% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,425 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,081,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the third quarter valued at $572,000. 71.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get J.B. Hunt Transport Services alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:JBHT traded down $3.59 during trading on Monday, hitting $177.92. 42,992 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 782,224. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $198.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $194.01. The company has a market cap of $18.68 billion, a PE ratio of 25.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $155.11 and a 12-month high of $218.18.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services ( NASDAQ:JBHT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The transportation company reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.29. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 26.32% and a net margin of 6.25%. The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 8.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. This is an increase from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is 22.41%.

In other news, EVP Stuart Lockard Scott sold 5,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.00, for a total transaction of $1,056,289.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bradley W. Hicks sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.94, for a total value of $163,952.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,038 shares of company stock valued at $1,563,251 over the last quarter. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Vertical Research upgraded J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $209.00 to $231.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Cowen raised their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $192.00 to $213.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $233.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, J.B. Hunt Transport Services presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.44.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile (Get Rating)

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.