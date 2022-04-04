Toth Financial Advisory Corp Has $1.09 Million Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,388 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,633 shares during the quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,088,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Condor Capital Management raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.9% in the third quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 330,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,239,000 after purchasing an additional 9,197 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 12,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 87.6% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,674,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716,232 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 81.5% during the 3rd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 54,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,451,000 after acquiring an additional 24,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van Strum & Towne Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at $15,994,000.

VCSH stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $77.87. 75,437 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,786,885. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.73. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $77.69 and a 12 month high of $82.92.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be issued a $0.106 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 1st.

