Toth Financial Advisory Corp Has $153,000 Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP – Get Rating) by 675.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,985 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 31.4% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 3,100.0% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $50.57. The stock had a trading volume of 126,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,367,470. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $50.51 and a one year high of $52.82. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.72.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be given a dividend of $0.487 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 1st. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%.

