Toth Financial Advisory Corp Has $567,000 Position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $567,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its stake in Roper Technologies by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,403 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,674,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its stake in Roper Technologies by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 235,793 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $105,194,000 after purchasing an additional 8,140 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden boosted its stake in Roper Technologies by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 8,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,569,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its stake in Roper Technologies by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 191,281 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $94,084,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in Roper Technologies by 216.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 50,022 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,317,000 after purchasing an additional 34,238 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.21, for a total value of $112,302.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ROP stock traded up $2.46 on Monday, hitting $479.41. 5,457 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 509,162. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $412.20 and a 12 month high of $505.00. The stock has a market cap of $50.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $449.12 and a 200 day moving average of $463.01.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.66 by $0.07. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 18.92%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.56 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 15.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 4th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 22.90%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ROP. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Roper Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $487.00 price target for the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on Roper Technologies in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $550.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Roper Technologies in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Roper Technologies in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $505.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $509.72.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

