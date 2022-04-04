Toth Financial Advisory Corp Has $643,000 Stock Position in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:KIE)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp reduced its position in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:KIE – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 774 shares during the quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp owned about 0.15% of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF worth $643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $578,000. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 36.9% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,733 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 8,008 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 63.1% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 92,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,715,000 after purchasing an additional 35,591 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 20,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $819,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Triangle Securities Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 92,998 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,754,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF stock traded down $0.70 on Monday, hitting $41.75. The company had a trading volume of 64,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,103,930. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.26 and a 200-day moving average of $40.05. SPDR S&P Insurance ETF has a 1 year low of $36.46 and a 1 year high of $42.80.

The SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR KBW Insurance ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The Fund invests all, but at least 80%, of its total assets in the securities comprising the Index. The Fund invests in all of the securities represented in the Index in approximately the same proportions as the Index.

