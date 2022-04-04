Toth Financial Advisory Corp Raises Stock Position in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its stake in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) by 213.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,882 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,682 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in Pure Storage were worth $940,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PSTG. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Pure Storage by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,676 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $772,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in shares of Pure Storage by 0.3% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 248,055 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,241,000 after buying an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Pure Storage by 1.9% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 43,388 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after buying an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Pure Storage in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Pure Storage by 6.8% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 18,041 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.38% of the company’s stock.

In other Pure Storage news, insider Ajay Singh sold 36,338 shares of Pure Storage stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.39, for a total transaction of $1,249,663.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown sold 11,564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.20, for a total transaction of $407,052.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

PSTG stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $35.34. 59,946 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,928,541. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.41 and its 200-day moving average is $28.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $10.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.86 and a beta of 1.48. Pure Storage, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.79 and a 52-week high of $36.71.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.10. Pure Storage had a negative return on equity of 4.98% and a negative net margin of 6.57%. The company had revenue of $708.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $630.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.09) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Pure Storage, Inc. will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Pure Storage from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Barclays boosted their price target on Pure Storage from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Pure Storage from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Pure Storage from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pure Storage has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.10.

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of flash-based storage solutions. Its technology replaces storage systems designed for mechanical disk with all-flash systems optimized end-to-end for solid-state memory. The company was founded by John Hayes and John Colgrove in October 2009 and is headquartered in Mountain View, CA.

