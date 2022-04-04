Toth Financial Advisory Corp Sells 1,465 Shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp cut its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 33,975 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,465 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $1,728,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 9,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Cedar Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 7.6% during the third quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 9,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 19,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $982,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 26,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period.

Get Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHO traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $49.40. 2,973,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,000,221. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.06. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $49.38 and a 1-year high of $51.33.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.