TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.89 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC – Get Rating) will announce earnings of ($0.89) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for TPI Composites’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.63) and the highest is ($0.53). TPI Composites posted earnings per share of ($0.05) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1,680%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that TPI Composites will report full-year earnings of ($1.74) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.16) to ($0.91). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.34) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.21) to $0.51. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow TPI Composites.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported ($2.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.62) by ($0.77). TPI Composites had a negative net margin of 9.21% and a negative return on equity of 71.53%. The firm had revenue of $389.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $386.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. TPI Composites’s revenue was down 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TPIC shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $21.00 target price (down previously from $37.00) on shares of TPI Composites in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TPI Composites from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of TPI Composites from $33.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of TPI Composites from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of TPI Composites from $27.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TPI Composites presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.21.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TPIC. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of TPI Composites during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in TPI Composites during the third quarter valued at $52,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in TPI Composites by 54.2% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in TPI Composites during the third quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in TPI Composites by 361.0% during the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 9,548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 7,477 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:TPIC traded up $0.94 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.85. 22,440 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,137,149. TPI Composites has a one year low of $9.23 and a one year high of $60.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.72. The company has a market cap of $552.12 million, a PE ratio of -3.39 and a beta of 1.54.

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry; and field service inspection and repair services to OEM customers and wind farm owners and operators.

