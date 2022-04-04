Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tractor Supply from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $235.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Argus upgraded Tractor Supply from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $255.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Tractor Supply from $216.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Tractor Supply presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $229.75.

Shares of NASDAQ TSCO opened at $226.71 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $220.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $219.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Tractor Supply has a one year low of $170.82 and a one year high of $241.54. The company has a market capitalization of $25.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.97.

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.09. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 50.77% and a net margin of 7.83%. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 9.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 21st were given a $0.92 dividend. This is a positive change from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.69%.

In related news, EVP Colin Yankee sold 6,659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.64, for a total value of $1,449,264.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Harry A. Lawton III sold 20,049 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.35, for a total transaction of $4,457,895.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 29,031 shares of company stock valued at $6,416,873. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Tractor Supply during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in Tractor Supply by 194.4% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 106 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Tractor Supply during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in Tractor Supply during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in Tractor Supply during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. 84.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tractor Supply Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

