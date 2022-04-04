Trainline (LON:TRN) PT Raised to GBX 350 at Berenberg Bank

Trainline (LON:TRN – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 260 ($3.41) to GBX 350 ($4.58) in a report published on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 400 ($5.24) price target on shares of Trainline in a report on Friday, March 25th. Barclays reaffirmed an underweight rating and issued a GBX 245 ($3.21) price target on shares of Trainline in a report on Friday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Trainline from GBX 266 ($3.48) to GBX 268 ($3.51) and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Trainline in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Trainline from GBX 246 ($3.22) to GBX 241 ($3.16) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 335.67 ($4.40).
TRN opened at GBX 257.10 ($3.37) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.24 billion and a PE ratio of -20.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 209.84 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 270.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.43, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Trainline has a 12-month low of GBX 147.37 ($1.93) and a 12-month high of GBX 506.50 ($6.63).
Trainline Plc operates an independent rail and coach travel platform that sells rail and coach tickets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: UK Consumer, UK Trainline Partner Solutions, and International. The UK Consumer segment provides travel apps and websites for individual travelers for journeys within the United Kingdom.
Featured Articles
- BlackBerry is Having Growing Pains That Will Keep it in Penny Stock Range
- 3 Stocks Under $50 a Share to Buy Now
- 3 Best Telemedicine Stocks for Investors
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/28 – 4/1
- Basset Furniture Industries Insider Buys Shares In Q1
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Trainline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trainline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.