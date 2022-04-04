Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) Given New $205.00 Price Target at Barclays

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Barclays from $216.00 to $205.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 32.39% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on Trane Technologies from $210.00 to $202.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trane Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $201.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Trane Technologies from $217.00 to $213.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Trane Technologies from $242.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Trane Technologies from $189.00 to $184.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $198.87.

Shares of Trane Technologies stock opened at $154.85 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $36.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.34, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $156.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $176.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Trane Technologies has a twelve month low of $142.53 and a twelve month high of $207.06.

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 23.09% and a net margin of 10.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Trane Technologies will post 7.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 3,520 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.05, for a total transaction of $563,376.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 5,019 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.60, for a total transaction of $790,994.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 14,424 shares of company stock valued at $2,295,970. 0.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Trane Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Trane Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Trane Technologies by 247.2% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. 80.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trane Technologies Plc is a global climate innovator, which engages in providing efficient and sustainable climate solutions to buildings, homes, and transportation. Its strategic brands include Trane and Thermo King. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment encompasses commercial heating and cooling systems, building controls, and energy services and solutions; residential heating and cooling; and transport refrigeration systems and solutions in North America and Latin America regions.

