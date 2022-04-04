Trinseo PLC (TSE) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.32 on April 21st

Trinseo PLC (NYSE:TSE – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 7th will be given a dividend of 0.32 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 6th. This is a boost from Trinseo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08.

Trinseo has a dividend payout ratio of 15.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Trinseo to earn $7.91 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.2%.

Get Trinseo alerts:

NYSE TSE opened at $48.02 on Monday. Trinseo has a one year low of $43.24 and a one year high of $70.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $51.34 and a 200 day moving average of $53.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.16.

Trinseo ( NYSE:TSE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.17. Trinseo had a return on equity of 45.07% and a net margin of 8.92%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.84 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Trinseo will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Trinseo news, Director Joseph Alvarado acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $46.94 per share, with a total value of $46,940.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frank A. Bozich sold 20,957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.89, for a total value of $1,129,372.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,957 shares of company stock worth $2,055,923 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Trinseo by 48.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 216,635 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,964,000 after purchasing an additional 70,682 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Trinseo by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,629 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Trinseo by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,395,169 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $73,191,000 after purchasing an additional 46,926 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trinseo during the 4th quarter worth $530,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Trinseo by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 31,606 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,658,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. 90.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TSE. StockNews.com began coverage on Trinseo in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Trinseo from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Trinseo in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.71.

About Trinseo (Get Rating)

Trinseo PLC, a materials solutions provider, manufactures and sells plastics and latex binders in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Engineered Materials, Latex Binders, Base Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Trinseo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinseo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.