Trinseo PLC (TSE) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.32 on April 21st

Trinseo PLC (NYSE:TSE – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 7th will be given a dividend of 0.32 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 6th. This is a boost from Trinseo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08.
Trinseo has a dividend payout ratio of 15.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Trinseo to earn $7.91 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.2%.
NYSE TSE opened at $48.02 on Monday. Trinseo has a one year low of $43.24 and a one year high of $70.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $51.34 and a 200 day moving average of $53.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.16.
In other Trinseo news, Director Joseph Alvarado acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $46.94 per share, with a total value of $46,940.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frank A. Bozich sold 20,957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.89, for a total value of $1,129,372.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,957 shares of company stock worth $2,055,923 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Trinseo by 48.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 216,635 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,964,000 after purchasing an additional 70,682 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Trinseo by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,629 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Trinseo by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,395,169 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $73,191,000 after purchasing an additional 46,926 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trinseo during the 4th quarter worth $530,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Trinseo by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 31,606 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,658,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. 90.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
A number of research firms have issued reports on TSE. StockNews.com began coverage on Trinseo in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Trinseo from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Trinseo in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.71.
Trinseo PLC, a materials solutions provider, manufactures and sells plastics and latex binders in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Engineered Materials, Latex Binders, Base Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics.
