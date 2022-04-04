Truist Financial Lowers Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Price Target to $205.00

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Truist Financial from $214.00 to $205.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Five Below’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.96 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.55 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.58 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $3.54 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.80 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on FIVE. UBS Group raised shares of Five Below from a neutral rating to a buy rating and dropped their price target for the company from $215.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Five Below from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Five Below in a research report on Thursday. They set a hold rating on the stock. KeyCorp raised shares of Five Below from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $230.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Five Below from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $176.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $223.72.

Shares of FIVE opened at $162.68 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $162.61 and a 200-day moving average of $182.30. The company has a market cap of $9.11 billion, a PE ratio of 34.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.39. Five Below has a one year low of $143.44 and a one year high of $237.86.

Five Below ( NASDAQ:FIVE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The specialty retailer reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.01. Five Below had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 9.69%. The company had revenue of $996.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Five Below will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Five Below by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,704,218 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $973,255,000 after buying an additional 43,060 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Five Below by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,606,342 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $460,827,000 after buying an additional 468,212 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Five Below by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,230,351 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $394,348,000 after buying an additional 330,390 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Five Below by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,700,844 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $300,726,000 after purchasing an additional 53,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Five Below by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,575,378 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $325,930,000 after purchasing an additional 32,198 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.35% of the company’s stock.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty dÃ©cor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

