Trulieve Cannabis (OTCMKTS:TCNNF) Given New C$65.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

Trulieve Cannabis (OTCMKTS:TCNNF – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$70.00 to C$65.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on TCNNF. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on shares of Trulieve Cannabis from $72.00 to $60.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of Trulieve Cannabis from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Trulieve Cannabis from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Alliance Global Partners cut their price objective on shares of Trulieve Cannabis from C$76.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Trulieve Cannabis in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $72.60.

Trulieve Cannabis stock opened at $21.20 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.10 and its 200 day moving average is $24.69. Trulieve Cannabis has a 52-week low of $16.99 and a 52-week high of $46.97.

Trulieve Cannabis Corp. engages in the provision of medical cannabis products and services. It cultivates and produces its products in-house and distributes to its branded stores, as well as directly to patients via home delivery. The company was founded on September 17, 1940 and is headquartered in Quincy, FL.

