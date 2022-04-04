U.S. Century Bank (NASDAQ:USCB) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of U.S. Century Bank (NASDAQ:USCB – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $16.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “USCB FINL HLDGS is a community bank. It offers personal, business and electronic banking, as well as provides credit and debit card, loans, saving accounts, leasing, retirement plans and insurance services. USCB FINL HLDGS, formerly known as US CENTURY BANK, is based in Miami, Florida. “

Get U.S. Century Bank alerts:

Separately, Piper Sandler lowered shares of U.S. Century Bank from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th.

USCB stock opened at $14.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.83. U.S. Century Bank has a one year low of $10.53 and a one year high of $18.75.

U.S. Century Bank (NASDAQ:USCB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $16.72 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that U.S. Century Bank will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Abrams Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Century Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at $10,484,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in U.S. Century Bank during the third quarter worth about $6,989,000. Maltese Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Century Bank during the third quarter worth about $6,344,000. Banc Funds Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Century Bank in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,575,000. Finally, Fourthstone LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Century Bank in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,907,000.

About U.S. Century Bank (Get Rating)

U.S. Century Bank is a community bank. It offer online banking platform with a wide range of financial products and services. U.S. Century Bank is headquartered in Miami.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on U.S. Century Bank (USCB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Century Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Century Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.