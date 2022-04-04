UBS Group Analysts Give Zalando (FRA:ZAL) a €87.00 Price Target

Zalando (FRA:ZAL – Get Rating) has been assigned a €87.00 ($95.60) price objective by research analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 83.70% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ZAL. Kepler Capital Markets set a €77.00 ($84.62) price objective on Zalando in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €77.00 ($84.62) price objective on Zalando in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €80.00 ($87.91) price objective on Zalando in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €118.00 ($129.67) price objective on Zalando in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €110.00 ($120.88) target price on Zalando in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €90.40 ($99.34).

Shares of Zalando stock traded up €1.36 ($1.49) on Monday, hitting €47.36 ($52.04). 1,290,512 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm’s 50-day moving average is €56.26 and its 200 day moving average is €69.68. Zalando has a 52-week low of €36.33 ($39.92) and a 52-week high of €49.86 ($54.79).

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion and lifestyle retailer. It offers a range of products, including shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products for women, men, and children, as well as free delivery and returns services. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, MÃ¼nster, Stuttgart, Mannheim, and Ulm.

