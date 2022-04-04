UBS Group Increases Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CUK) Price Target to GBX 1,537

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CUK – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by research analysts at UBS Group from GBX 1,422 ($18.63) to GBX 1,537 ($20.13) in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

NYSE CUK traded down $0.28 on Monday, hitting $17.97. 2,056,132 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,024,330. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 2.08. Carnival Co. & has a 52-week low of $13.89 and a 52-week high of $27.31.

In other news, CEO Michael Olaf Thamm sold 20,352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.57, for a total transaction of $418,640.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO David Bernstein sold 7,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.38, for a total transaction of $163,984.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 127,659 shares of company stock valued at $2,489,614 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 1,450,377.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,493,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493,889 shares in the last quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC raised its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 10,140,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094,950 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 117.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,369,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,314,000 after purchasing an additional 739,715 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in Carnival Co. & in the third quarter worth about $14,562,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 78.1% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,022,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,341,000 after purchasing an additional 448,587 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Plc operates as a global cruise and vacation company. The firm offers holiday and vacation products to a customer base that is broadly varied in terms of cultures, languages and leisure-time preferences. It operates through the North America and Australia(NAA), Europe and Asia(EA), Cruise Support, and Tour and Other segments.

