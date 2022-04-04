UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) Price Target Cut to $29.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH – Get Rating) had its price target cut by BMO Capital Markets from $52.00 to $29.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the healthcare company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of UiPath from $86.00 to $69.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of UiPath from $75.00 to $57.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank raised shares of UiPath from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of UiPath from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. The analyst says his price target cut reflects his updated discount cash flow model, but he also recommends that investors take advantage of the broad weakness that has impacted software as an attractive buying opportunity to buy UiPath for its long-term compounding growth story. Tillman further points to the company’s record net new ARR, constructive Q4 outlook, and a variety of new innovations in the pipeline such as automation bots for Mac users, multi-cloud multi-platform capabilities, automation cloud traction, and task/process mining. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded UiPath from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $50.27.

Shares of UiPath stock opened at $22.18 on Thursday. UiPath has a 1 year low of $20.53 and a 1 year high of $90.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.23.

UiPath ( NASDAQ:PATH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The healthcare company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $289.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.25 million. UiPath had a negative net margin of 58.91% and a negative return on equity of 21.28%. UiPath’s revenue was up 39.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that UiPath will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other UiPath news, Director Kimberly Hammonds sold 2,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.19, for a total transaction of $71,066.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rich Wong sold 75,000 shares of UiPath stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.81, for a total value of $2,835,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 152,521 shares of company stock worth $5,729,067 in the last 90 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of UiPath by 134.1% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 14,114,369 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $742,557,000 after purchasing an additional 8,085,723 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in UiPath by 133.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 14,094,071 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $739,939,000 after buying an additional 8,069,377 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Ventures LLC bought a new position in UiPath in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $200,538,000. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in UiPath by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 26,902,940 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $1,160,324,000 after buying an additional 2,969,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in UiPath by 72.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,437,445 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $277,647,000 after buying an additional 2,697,742 shares in the last quarter. 51.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. It develops UiPath Studio, a platform designed for RPA developers looking to build complex process automations with built-in governance capabilities, such as robust debugging tools, application programming interface automation, wizards to automate desktop or web applications, leverage custom code, and to integrate machine learning models into production workflows.

