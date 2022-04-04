UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) Price Target Cut to $55.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Truist Financial from $75.00 to $55.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the healthcare company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on PATH. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of UiPath from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of UiPath from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of UiPath from $70.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of UiPath from $85.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of UiPath from $55.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UiPath currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $50.27.

Shares of NASDAQ PATH opened at $22.18 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.23. UiPath has a 1 year low of $20.53 and a 1 year high of $90.00.

UiPath ( NASDAQ:PATH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The healthcare company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $289.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.25 million. UiPath’s quarterly revenue was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that UiPath will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Kimberly Hammonds sold 2,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.19, for a total transaction of $71,066.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Rich Wong sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.81, for a total value of $2,835,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 152,521 shares of company stock valued at $5,729,067.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in UiPath during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in UiPath in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new stake in UiPath in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in UiPath by 1,240.0% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 536 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in UiPath in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors own 51.80% of the company’s stock.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. It develops UiPath Studio, a platform designed for RPA developers looking to build complex process automations with built-in governance capabilities, such as robust debugging tools, application programming interface automation, wizards to automate desktop or web applications, leverage custom code, and to integrate machine learning models into production workflows.

