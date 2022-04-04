UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) Price Target Lowered to $40.00 at Mizuho

UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Mizuho from $70.00 to $40.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the healthcare company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank upgraded UiPath from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on UiPath from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on UiPath from $56.00 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upgraded UiPath from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on UiPath from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. The analyst says his price target cut reflects his updated discount cash flow model, but he also recommends that investors take advantage of the broad weakness that has impacted software as an attractive buying opportunity to buy UiPath for its long-term compounding growth story. Tillman further points to the company’s record net new ARR, constructive Q4 outlook, and a variety of new innovations in the pipeline such as automation bots for Mac users, multi-cloud multi-platform capabilities, automation cloud traction, and task/process mining. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, UiPath currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $50.27.

Shares of NASDAQ PATH opened at $22.18 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.23. UiPath has a 52-week low of $20.53 and a 52-week high of $90.00.

UiPath ( NASDAQ:PATH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The healthcare company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $289.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.25 million. UiPath had a negative return on equity of 21.28% and a negative net margin of 58.91%. UiPath’s revenue was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that UiPath will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Rich Wong sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.81, for a total transaction of $2,835,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kimberly Hammonds sold 2,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.19, for a total value of $71,066.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 152,521 shares of company stock valued at $5,729,067 in the last ninety days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of UiPath during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in UiPath during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in UiPath by 1,240.0% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 536 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in UiPath during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new position in UiPath during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. 51.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. It develops UiPath Studio, a platform designed for RPA developers looking to build complex process automations with built-in governance capabilities, such as robust debugging tools, application programming interface automation, wizards to automate desktop or web applications, leverage custom code, and to integrate machine learning models into production workflows.

