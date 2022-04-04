Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

ULTA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $480.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $375.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $512.00 to $522.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on Ulta Beauty from $485.00 to $450.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $446.64.

Ulta Beauty stock opened at $388.22 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $374.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $382.33. Ulta Beauty has a 1-year low of $299.77 and a 1-year high of $422.43. The company has a market capitalization of $20.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.65.

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The specialty retailer reported $5.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.56 by $0.85. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 11.42% and a return on equity of 54.42%. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty will post 18.54 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 5,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.54, for a total transaction of $2,053,443.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ULTA. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 2.5% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,159 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,974 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $712,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 814 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 934 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Greytown Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Greytown Advisors Inc. now owns 1,157 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. 88.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and nail services.

