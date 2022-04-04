United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) Stock Price Down 2.9%

United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating)’s share price was down 2.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $44.40 and last traded at $44.45. Approximately 60,980 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 14,612,249 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.78.

UAL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their target price on United Airlines from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st. BNP Paribas raised United Airlines from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on United Airlines from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of United Airlines from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of United Airlines from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Airlines has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.00.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.08, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

United Airlines ( NASDAQ:UAL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The transportation company reported ($1.60) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.23) by $0.63. United Airlines had a negative net margin of 7.97% and a negative return on equity of 87.27%. The business had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($7.00) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 140.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post -1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of UAL. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United Airlines in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in United Airlines during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new stake in shares of United Airlines in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of United Airlines in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Airlines in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 58.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, training, and maintenance services for third parties.

