United Asset Strategies Inc. Acquires 1,000 Shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

United Asset Strategies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) by 19.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,033 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Snap were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Snap by 38.5% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 69,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,141,000 after purchasing an additional 19,347 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in Snap by 15.6% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 171,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,671,000 after purchasing an additional 23,157 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snap in the third quarter worth about $13,460,000. Tuttle Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Snap in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Snap by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 48,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,554,000 after purchasing an additional 6,857 shares during the period. 54.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Jerry James Hunter sold 15,533 shares of Snap stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.97, for a total value of $558,722.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Derek Andersen sold 13,297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.21, for a total transaction of $481,484.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,251,699 shares of company stock valued at $47,574,738.

SNAP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on Snap from $68.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Snap from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Snap from $73.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Snap from $85.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on shares of Snap from $60.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.09.

Shares of NYSE:SNAP traded up $1.85 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $39.24. 1,202,832 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,814,551. The company has a current ratio of 5.70, a quick ratio of 5.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $63.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -113.30 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.28. Snap Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.32 and a twelve month high of $83.34.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Snap had a negative return on equity of 16.48% and a negative net margin of 11.85%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Snap Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with various functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

