United Asset Strategies Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

United Asset Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $403,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Grimes & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Chubb by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 1,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Tdam USA Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chubb by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tdam USA Inc. now owns 8,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,515,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Chubb by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Chubb by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,051,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monte Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Chubb by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC now owns 4,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $830,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. 86.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chubb alerts:

In other Chubb news, insider John J. Lupica sold 22,436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $4,823,740.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Theodore Shasta sold 461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.88, for a total transaction of $94,449.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,666 shares of company stock worth $8,709,616. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

CB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Chubb from $210.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Barclays increased their target price on Chubb from $227.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $210.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Chubb from $189.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Chubb from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.50.

Chubb stock traded down $2.52 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $214.03. The stock had a trading volume of 40,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,042,083. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.23 billion, a PE ratio of 11.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $205.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $194.37. Chubb Limited has a 12 month low of $155.78 and a 12 month high of $218.99.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $8.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.51 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 20.41%. The company’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.18 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 14.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.61%.

Chubb Company Profile (Get Rating)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.