United Asset Strategies Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

United Asset Strategies Inc. raised its stake in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,134 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $1,116,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of QRVO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Qorvo by 46.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,061 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,244,000 after acquiring an additional 27,692 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Qorvo by 85.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 839,362 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $164,220,000 after acquiring an additional 385,954 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Qorvo by 0.4% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 79,140 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,484,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Qorvo by 104.3% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,877 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,652,000 after buying an additional 5,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Qorvo by 9.6% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,734 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after buying an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Qorvo alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on QRVO shares. Oppenheimer cut Qorvo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Qorvo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $138.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Sunday, March 27th. Barclays decreased their price target on Qorvo from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Qorvo in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Qorvo from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $180.96.

QRVO stock traded up $1.73 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $123.24. The company had a trading volume of 28,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,425,671. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 3.63. The company has a market capitalization of $13.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $148.77. Qorvo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $117.03 and a fifty-two week high of $201.68.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.28. Qorvo had a return on equity of 27.27% and a net margin of 24.60%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.95 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Qorvo, Inc. will post 11.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Paul J. Fego sold 861 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.78, for a total value of $113,462.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Qorvo Profile (Get Rating)

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters, multiplexers and other components, radio frequency (RF) power management integrated circuits, antenna tuners, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and ultra-wideband (UWB) system solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QRVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Qorvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qorvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.